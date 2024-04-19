Cycle challenge aims to support bird barn plan at new Boston nature reserve

Boston Woods Trust chairman Steve Elwood is gearing up for a fundraising cycle challenge to help pay for a new bird barn at Dion's Wood Nature Reserve.

The retired veterinary surgeon has recently taken on the role of chairman for Boston Woods Trust, which manages the new site off Willoughby Road. among others.

In a fitting nod to the important work of the trust, the 63 year-old has plotted a route around Lincolnshire roads and lanes that forms the shape of an oak tree. This will take him from Boston, north via New Leake and Spilsby, west above Horncastle, crossing through Baumber and Bardney in the west, then heading south via Martin, East Heckington, and villages south of Boston before making his way back.

Mr Elwood has aptly chosen a tree-shaped route to cycle around Lincolnshire for his challenge.

Steve says that work on the new reserve, which began in 2021, is “coming along nicely” – with trees and shrubs planted by an army of volunteers now growing well. New bee hives have been installed and various wildlife and insects have also taken up residence in the new lake. The footpath and car park on Willoughby Road are also set to be completed in the next few months.

The new 7.5m by 5.1m bird barn Steve is fundraising for will offer nesting facilities for a range of birds, including barn owls and migrating birds such as swallows and swifts. It will be sited at the eastern end of the wood pasture.

"We are excited to get planning permission for the bird barn,” said Steve. “This is part funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fung, but we are required to raise the rest of the funds for the barn. We have already received a generous donation but need to raise more. To this end I am doing a sponsored cycle ride on June 23. This will be 100 miles in one day, covering a significant part of Lincolnshire.”

A keen cyclist, Steve says he is a member of Boston Wheelers and has been training with the group on Sunday mornings, often hitting distances of 60-70 miles.

An aerial shot of Dion's Wood Nature Reserve taken last year by Christopher Lewis Photography'.

“On the day I think I will have some of the Wheelers riding with me,” Steve added. “We will also have a couple of BWT volunteers in a car who will supply nutrition and fluids at several stops around the course.”