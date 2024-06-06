Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wreaths have been laid in Skegness as part of the commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Communities across Lincolnshire are coming together to remember the successful allied invasion of the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944 and pay tribute to the brave souls who lost their lives and those who survived one of the bloodiest battles in the Second World War.

Codenamed Operation Neptune, the landings made up the largest seaborne invasion in history and played a crucial role in liberating Western Europe from Nazi occupation.

An estimated 4,440 Allied troops were confirmed dead, according to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, with more than 5,800 troops wounded or missing.died on that day. Over 150,000 lives were lost before Normandy was liberated.

Wreaths have been laid at the memorial at St Matthew's Church in Skegness for the commemoration for D-Day 80.

Across the country, commemorations began with the raising of the D-Day 80 Flag of Peace.

Skegness’s Flag of Peace is flying in Tower Gardens and at the St Matthew’s Church war memorial, where members of the Skegness area Royal British Legion laid wreaths.

This evening, members of the community are invited to gather for the national lighting of the beacon in Lagoon Walk at 9.15pm.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley said: “It was an honour to raise the National Flag of Peace on behalf of the Skegness Town Council to mark, with the nation, the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

”We would like to invite members of the community to join us for the lighting of the beacon in Skegness this evening.”

Paul Dixon, chairman of the Skegness area branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “It is important that we remember – we wouldn’t be here and free if it hadn’t been for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Giant poppies have been placed back on lampposts in Burgh le Marsh – a town many people may not realise is playing a special part in commemorations nationwide. The official D-Day 80 Flag of Peace has been produced by local firm Newton Newton Flag & Banner Maker and 2,000 have been dispatched all over the UK.

Tracy Turner, director at the family firm, said she is very proud to have played such a huge part in the historic day. "Our family has a history of 104 years service in the Army so I am very passionate about the flag we have produced,” she said. “Towns and villages across the UK will be flying it. It’s meant 14-hour days since February getting the orders out.”

Burgh le Marsh is flying the Flag of Peace and also has a stunning display of poppies on camouflage netting in the Market Place which is being appreciated by thousands.

At Wainfleet St Mary, a D Day remembrance celebration with displays is taking place at the community hall on St Michael’s Lane.