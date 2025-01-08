D-day for Skegness park toilets as council meets to agree Budget for 2025/26
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Councillors will meet tonight (Wednesday) to agree the precept for 2025/26 – with tough decisions to be made.
They were on track to coming to an agreement until December last year, when they received notification that East Lindsey District Council will no longer fund a £60,000 contribution to maintenance and management of the Tower Gardens toilets.
The blow came following the success of the Christmas market which held for the first time in the gardens. It was feared if the toilets were closed, this event could be at risk, along with some of the other events held there, including 999 Day.
As a result, a campaign was launched for the public to complain directly to East Lindsey District Council.
However, town councillors have been left with the tough decision to either increase the precept to cover the cost of maintenance and management or save ratepayers money and risk them being closed.
The precept – the town council portion of the rates residents will pay in the rates bill delivered by East Lindsey District Council that will be dropping on their doormats in the Spring.
In a statement by Town Clerk Steve Larner, he said the council had already spent a considerable amount of time over the past few months
scrutinising the budget.
"The final draft presented here for approval is the culmination of those discussions and decisions with the detail apart from the tax base being
approved at Council’s December meeting,” he said.
"At the December meeting Council added £10,000 into the budget for the Remembrance Parade and since that meeting the issue of the future of Tower Gardens Toilets has arisen and was subject to an earlier discussion on this agenda.
"To offset some of the extra costs it is suggested that the Christmas illuminations budget is reduced by £6000 and that the illuminations provided is kept broadly to that provided this year (e.g. Lumley Rd, Christmas Tree and one Skegness specific cross street banner by Kirks).”
Councillors are being given two options:
- In Option 1, a band D property will be paying £121.44. Figures were approved by Council in December, plus a reduction of £6000 to the Christmas Illuminations budget and adjustment to the contribution to reserves in alignment with the Reserves Policy. In this option, the budget for expenditure has risen by 9.1%. The Income budget has increased by 11.37% and so the net expenditure after income has increased by 8.55% which principally is for increases in NI and Employee costs together with the extra £10,000 for Remembrance Parade.
- In Option 2, a band D property will be paying £131.45. Option 2 includes £60,000 contribution to Toilet Costs should Council decide to pursue this option. Which option is looked at will depend on a decision regarding the toilets. In this option expenditure has risen by 16.87%. The Income budget has increased by 11.37% and so the net expenditure after income has increased by 18.82%
Members of the public have the chance to have their say at the start of the meeting tonight (Wednesday) at the Tower Gardens Pavilion in Skegness, starting at 7pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.