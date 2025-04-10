Dan Wright and his children Lola, 8, and Kiefer, 11, are doing a coastal walk for charity.

A dad and his two children are taking big steps for charity during the Easter holidays – and they would love your support

Dan Wright, Lola, 8, and Kiefer, 11, plan to do a coastal walk raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital covering just over seven miles from Ingoldmells beach to Gibraltar Point 7.2 miles.

“Myself and the children spoke about doing something for charity while they are staying with me over the Easter holidays,” explained Dan.

“We looked at many different charities and the children decided they wanted to do one for poorly children.

"The children have just become siblings to their new baby brother Luca, aged five months, and felt it was very important that we had a hospital that helps very poorly babies.

"We all felt that doing something for Great Ormond Street children's hospital would be a great memory for the kids to have but also for me to show them that helping others in need is rewarding.

"It also shows them how lucky they are to have what they have in life.”

So far they have already exceeded their target of £200 by raising £250. “They have done fantastic and are very much looking forward to the challenge and making a difference to other children and their families that need it the most.”

The link is still open so people can still sponsor the children on their walk.

The sponsored walk starts on Tuesday, April 15, at noon.

To make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/c1d008d9