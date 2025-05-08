Dame Andrea Jenkyns sworn in as first Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dame Andrea Jenkyns has been sworn in as the first Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Tory MP, now representing Reform UK, was officially declared mayor by Lee Sirdifield, chief operating officer of the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority, during a ceremony at Lincoln Cathedral’s Chapter House on Tuesday, May 6.

Following the election on Thursday, May 1, Ms Jenkyns won in every area of the county except North Lincolnshire, securing 104,133 votes. The Conservative candidate and leader of North Lincolnshire Council Rob Waltham came second with 64,585 votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, Dame Andrea will now serve as a direct link to Westminster while also leading the newly established Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority, which controls a £24 million annual investment fund and holds powers over economic development, skills, transport, and planning.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns has been sworn in as the first ever mayor of Greater Lincolnshire

In her speech, she explained that she chose to hold the event at the cathedral partly due to her Christian background, saying, “God has gotten me through some difficult times,” and partly because she graduated there after studying at the University of Lincoln.

“I am incredibly humbled and proud to be elected as your mayor,” she told the crowd of family, friends, Reform UK colleagues, and reporters.

“You’ve given me this mandate which I will take incredibly seriously. I want to be a candle of hope and ensure that there is a positive change that begins right here in Lincolnshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will lead to ensure that common sense is at the heart of all my decisions, and I will ensure that your voice is heard and will consult on key matters involving our communities. To me, it’s about building up that trust again.

“I want to ensure that Lincolnshire is thriving and is the best place to bring up your children, to live, to work, and for our young people to have the best start and the best opportunities open to them. I want it to be the best place to retire and spend your golden days.

“Our transport across Lincolnshire has never really worked. With my Transport for Greater Lincolnshire board, I will put together a plan which ensures we can travel around the county much easier. Our bus services in our rural areas will become a lifeline, not a last resort.

“I am working with other mayors across the country to ensure our rail services are much better connected and more regular. I will work closely with Luke Campbell, the boxer who is the new mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire, and together we will ensure the Humber region thrives and reaches its full potential. In fact, I’m meeting him this week to begin our journey working together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To our farming community, I want to work with you. I want to see how, as your mayor, I can support you and see what I can do locally to try and lessen the effects of the Labour government’s policies on our Lincolnshire farming industries.

“To businesses, I will establish the Greater Lincolnshire Business Association, which will be a voice not only for large industries, but for SMEs as well. We need to move the dial and build an economy which is not just reliant on green industries but create a climate where new emerging industries can develop too.”

She added: “It will be a top priority for me to work on a new programme for new business start-ups. For example, Texas has a thriving AI defence and security hub — I want our very own here in Lincolnshire so we can be key players on the global stage in this sector.

“I believe that by having a thriving defence and security hub here, it will pay tribute to our county’s historic and heroic Bomber Command.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also have a plan to build a veterans’ village. Our veterans fought for us, so we will fight for them — and I think that’s even more important considering the VE celebrations this week.”

Speaking to reporters after the event, she further delved into her plan to establish an AI defence and security hub in the county, saying she has already had initial conversations about it, drawing influence and inspiration from the Filton Enterprise Area in Bristol.

“I am very passionate about this. I saw in Filton what they did with the defence and manufacturing area, and I want to do an AI defence and security [area] here in Lincolnshire,” she said. “I want to make it happen so we can be global leaders.”