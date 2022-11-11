Mum Chelsea Checkett is walking 14 miles in aid of the EDC dance school.

Mum Chelsea Checkett aims to complete a sponsored run from Alford to Skegness on Sunday, November 20, in aid of the Evolution Dance Company (EDC).

She hopes to complete the distance in one and a half hours – arriving at the Ship pub in Skegness where other dancers will be waiting to cheer her on.

Among them will be her daughters, Mary and Chloe, who are also members of the school.

Kareem Ibrahim, Principal of EDC, said he was delighted when Chelsea came up with the idea.

"EDC is non-profit dance and musical theatre school and we are are extremely grateful for any amount sponsored or donated, as this is what the school relies on,” said Kareem.

"Chelsea she doesn’t do things by half and has been training daily in preparation for the run and we will be at the Ship to support her as she crosses the finishing line.”

Chelsea is expected to leave Alford to Skegness around 10am and hopes to arrive at the Ship pub in Skegness about 11:30am.

EDC is based at Studio 2, Woodside Studios, Grosvenor Road in Skegness. Students travel from as far as Sutton on Sea and Mablethorpe, to attend the classes.

All of the students are currently working towards several different projects. After recently qualifying for the Street Dance World championships, but being unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances, they are now working towards their next huge production, called ‘Pure Imagination’.

The show is to be performed next year at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

Members are also currently working towards their presentation evening on Saturday, November 26, at the Sun Castle in Skegness.

Classes include:

Mondays - Junior street dance, 4.45pm - 6.45pm.

Mondays - Senior street dance, 7pm - 9pm.

Tuesdays - Gymnastics, 5.30pm-6:30pm

Tuesdays -6.45pm - 7.45pm stretch class

Wednesdays - All that jazz, 7pm -8pm

Thursdays - Junior musical theatre, 6pm - 7.30pm

Thursdays - Senior musical theatre, 7.45pm -9:15pm

Fridays - TikTok class, 5.30pm - 6.30pm

Fridays - GleEDC , 6:45pm -7.45pm

Saturdays - Beginner junior street dance, 10am-10:45am

Saturdays - Toddlers dance with Disney, 11am-11:45am .