Dancers excel in exams once again

​Horncastle’s dance company is celebrating their unbroken 100 percent exam pass rate for the 23rd year running.

Dance 10's Pre Primary Ballet exam students.

​Dance 10’s students have all received high marks in their recent Pre Graded and Graded Dance Examinations in July from bbodance.

Martha Wright, Erin Tattersall, and Alice Bussey all received Merits in the Entry Level Award in Pre Graded Examination in Dance: Pre Primary Ballet, while Norah Marshall and Daisy Bryan both received Distinctions.

In the Entry Level Award in Pre Graded Examination in Dance: Primary Ballet, Matilda Waite, Bertie Burné, and Brooke Bramhall achieved Merits, and Martha Ward and Claudia Vear received Distinctions.

Dance 10's primary ballet students.

Elsie Lamond, Evie Allman, and Anna Leigh Noble all achieved Merit marks in Level 1 Award in Graded Examination in Dance: Grade 2 Tap, while Lillie Dee Noble gained a Distinction, and Erin Jeffery received a Distinction in the Level 3 Certificate in Graded Examination in Dance: Grade 7.

A number of Dance 10 senior students are now taking their studies further with dance teacher training in Battersea, London at bbodance headquarters, with Ellie Baxter and Erin Jeffery beginning their Level 4 Teacher Training with bbodance.

Zara Gotts has completed her Level 4 Teacher Training with bbodance and is currently a dancer and red coat at Butlins in Skegness.

Moira Cutting also now teaches advanced Tap and has won multiple awards at various competitions against other universities and was in every single Tap dance.

Dance 10's Grade 2 Tap students.

Dance 10 has also seen its first male student Bertie at Dance 10 take his ballet exam, and he obtained a very high merit.

The school are planning their upcoming dance show which the students are very excited about. Along with a dance competition and other local events.

Principal Jacqui Boddy said: “We are so proud of all of our students achievements, with some students taking their very first dance exam to those senior students working towards and obtaining their dance teaching diplomas.

“Preparing for a dance exam takes discipline, dedication and determination, we are so pleased with all of the dancers work ethic, students as young as six attended all their weekly dance classes, rehearsals and practiced in their own time.

Moira Cutting, Dance 10 alumni.

"They were so happy to receive their reports learning that if you put in the time you can achieve great things.

Dance 10 are currently offering Free Trial Classes in all dance classes, Ballet, Tap, Modern, Musical Theatre, and Acrodance.