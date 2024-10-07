Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A man driving a stolen car failed to stop for police before causing a collision in Gainsborough that left three people seriously injured.

Max Holmes, 20, had been seen by police officers driving a silver Vauxhall Mariva in Canwick, near Lincoln, just before 9.50am on Sunday, August 4.

The car he was driving had significant rear end damage and checks revealed the car was not insured to be on the road, was notified off road in relation to vehicle tax and did not have a current MOT certificate.

The car also didn't appear road worthy and officers requested the driver stop the car but he failed to do so and accelerated away at speed.

Max Holmes ​was sentenced to three years in a young offenders institution after causing a crash in Gainsborough

Holmes carried on driving, refusing to stop his vehicle.

A police pursuit had been authorised.

He had a front seat passenger which he put at risk as he drove dangerously and recklessly until the point he collided with another vehicle in Gainsborough.

On the approach to the traffic light-controlled junction of Thorndyke Way and The Belt Road, Holmes drove his vehicle in the oncoming lane of the dual carriageway.

He drove head on into a black Mercedes which had just set off from the traffic lights.

The driver, a man in his 60s, and a woman also in her 60s who had been sat in the front passenger seat were seriously injured.

The passenger of Holmes’ vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was also seriously injured. The three people were taken to hospital.

A third vehicle, also a black Mercedes, was damaged during the collision, the driver, a man in his 60s, received less serious injuries.

Holmes, of Homemead Grove, Birmingham, was sentenced to three years in a young offenders institution and disqualified from driving for six years and four months.

He had had previously pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified; and driving without insurance.

Detective Sergeant Adam Doona, Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Had Max Holmes simply stopped his car on the morning of Sunday, August 4, no-one would have been injured, other road users, including our officers, wouldn’t have been faced with a driver who chose to drive dangerously.”