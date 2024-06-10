Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man whose devices were found to contain indecent images of children has been jailed for 14 months.

John Armitage, formerly of Wembley Street in Gainsborough, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday, June 4, for sentencing after pleading guilty to four charges.

The 45-year-old committed all the offences, three counts of making indecent images and one count of breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), in Gainsborough in November 2022.

Armitage, who had previously been convicted of sexual offences, was recalled to prison at the start of the investigation, which saw his devices seized, and has been behind bars since November 2022.

John Armitage has been jailed for 14 months

And on Tuesday, June 4, Armitage appeared before officials to receive his sentence. The judge also ordered that his SHPO be amended to impose additional restrictions on his lifestyle.

Detective Sergeant Jann Olsen said: “This has been the result of corroborative work between MOSOVO and PVP officers that has led to the identification of these offences.

“And this conviction of a dangerous offender shows that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated in Lincolnshire.”

If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault or offence, please report it to the police as soon as possible.

Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, the police want to hear from you so that they can make sure you’re safe.