Daredevil 85-year-old skydiver leaps again!

85-year-old Mary Clover skydiving in 2021.

Mary Clover, 85, has been fundraising for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance for several years after its emergency responders saved her brother’s life, and she has taken part in several sponsored walks and raised thousands of pounds.

Last year, she decided to go one further and took part in her first skydive and raised more than £4,000 for the air ambulance.

Mary said: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and tick off my bucket list.

"When I did one last year I enjoyed it so much, I decided I wanted to do it again!”

Advertisement

Mary took part in her second skydive on Friday (October 14) at at Hibaldstow Airfield near Market Rasen, which she said was just as exciting and thrilling as her previous jump:

"It was great and we had a wonderful day – my family came to watch me and I even had Radio 1 interview me!”

Mary said she doesn’t get nervous, just excited as she sits on the edge of the plane, and would encourage anyone to take part in a skydive:

"I just relaxed and got excited – the thrill of it, it’s wonderful!

Advertisement

"You’re never too old – I’d always say, just do it!” she added.

Kat Wright, Community Fundraiser for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance said: “Mary’s achievements are absolutely amazing. She clearly shows that you’re never too old to fundraise!

"The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance receives no funding from the Government, and we rely solely on the generous donations from people just like Mary to help raise the £8 million needed to keep our helicopter flying and Critical Care Cars operational so we can be there when people are having their worst day.”

When asked if she’d be taking on another daredevil challenge, Mary said she didn’t have any planned at the moment, but wouldn’t be ruling anything out!

Advertisement

So far, Mary has raised more than £2,000 for the Air Ambulance with both on and offline donations.