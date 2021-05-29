Date set for Horncastle community clear up event

News. Photo: Shutterstock SUS-150629-134020001

It is taking place on Wednesday, June 2, between 2pm and 4pm.

Organiser of the event, Horncastle Town Council, says litter picking will be the main duty on the day.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend to help, and there is no age limit.

Horncastle Town Council says it will adhere to all covid guidelines applicable at the time.

All equipment and refreshments will be provided.

The meeting point will be at Stanhope Hall, in Boston Road.