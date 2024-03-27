Date set for Horncastle flooding meeting

Stanhope Hall in Horncastle.

Horncastle Town Council have agreed to call a public meetinghttps://www.lincolnshireworld.com/news/people/horncastle-town-council-promises-to-be-a-strong-voice-for-the-community-4559022 to discuss the next steps following the EA’s report, and the date and time has now been agreed as Thursday April 25, starting at 7pm at the Stanhope Hall in Horncastle.

This will give attendees the chance to discuss what comes next following the EA’s report, which which states that the flooding was caused by “extreme” rainfall, not the delay closing the Flood Alleviation System’s (FAS) sluice gate due to a fault with the sensor system.

Representatives from the EA, Witham Third Drainage Board, the town council, East Lindsey District Council, Anglian Water and Lincolnshire County Council will also be present.