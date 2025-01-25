Dates for your diary around Lincolnshire in February
Check out our events round-up here:
Saturday, February 1
Post-Christmas Revival!
Sleaford & District Legionnaires Club Ltd, 6 S Gate
7.30pm to 11pm.
Saturday, February 1
Comedy Night,
Riverhead Theatre, Victoria Road, Louth, 8pm
Tuesday, February 4 (also February 11 and 25)
Join our Choir in Horncastle /Woodhall Spa for a...
St Peters Hall, The Broadway, Woodhall Spa.
7.30pm to 9pm
Wednesday February 5
Funhouse Comedy Club
Wig & Mitre, 30-32 Steep Hill, Lincoln
7.30pm to 11pm.
Thursday, February 6
Sleaford Business Community Midday Meet-Ups
Watergate Yard, 2 Water Gate, Sleaford
12noon to 1pm.
Wednesday, February 5
Tony Stockwell - Psychic Medium 2025
Blackfriars Arts Centre, Spain Lane, Boston
7.30pm
Friday, February 7
Bringing on Back the 60s - 2025
Blackfriars Arts Centre, Spain Lane, Boston
7.30pm
Saturday, February 8
Red Herring Comedy Club
The Drill, Free School Lane, Lincoln
7.30pm to 11pm
Saturday, February 8
Pete’s Charity Bash
The Gliderdrome, Spain Place, Spayne Road, Boston
7.15pm
Sunday, February 9
Lincs Wedding Show at Grimsby Auditorium
Cromwell Road,
10:30am–3.30pm
Wednesday, February 12
East Lincs EXPO 25 trade show, Southview Hotel, Skegness, 10am
Friday, February 14
Dear Crow: FOAOTMAD GAINSBOROUGH FESTIVAL 2025
Queen Elizabeth's High School, Morton Terrace, Gainsborough
7pm to 11pm
Friday, February 28
The Emo Festival Comes to Lincoln!
The Drill, Free School Lane, Lincoln
6pm to 10pm.
- If you would like to submit an event for publication, email [email protected]. You can also Submit Your Story directly for publication on our website at lincolnshireworld.com
