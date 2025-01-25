Dates for your diary around Lincolnshire in February

The Riverhead Theatre, Louth. Photo: Chris Frear

Lighter nights may just be around the corner but if you are looking to get out and about there are still a few events around Lincolnshire to tempt you.

Check out our events round-up here:

Saturday, February 1

Post-Christmas Revival!

Sleaford & District Legionnaires Club Ltd, 6 S Gate

7.30pm to 11pm.

Saturday, February 1

Comedy Night,

Riverhead Theatre, Victoria Road, Louth, 8pm

Tuesday, February 4 (also February 11 and 25)

Join our Choir in Horncastle /Woodhall Spa for a...

St Peters Hall, The Broadway, Woodhall Spa.

7.30pm to 9pm

Wednesday February 5

Funhouse Comedy Club

Wig & Mitre, 30-32 Steep Hill, Lincoln

7.30pm to 11pm.

Thursday, February 6

Sleaford Business Community Midday Meet-Ups

Watergate Yard, 2 Water Gate, Sleaford

12noon to 1pm.

Wednesday, February 5

Tony Stockwell - Psychic Medium 2025

Blackfriars Arts Centre, Spain Lane, Boston

7.30pm

Friday, February 7

Bringing on Back the 60s - 2025

Blackfriars Arts Centre, Spain Lane, Boston

7.30pm

Saturday, February 8

Red Herring Comedy Club

The Drill, Free School Lane, Lincoln

7.30pm to 11pm

Saturday, February 8

Pete’s Charity Bash

The Gliderdrome, Spain Place, Spayne Road, Boston

7.15pm

Sunday, February 9

Lincs Wedding Show at Grimsby Auditorium

Cromwell Road,

10:30am–3.30pm

Wednesday, February 12

East Lincs EXPO 25 trade show, Southview Hotel, Skegness, 10am

Friday, February 14

Dear Crow: FOAOTMAD GAINSBOROUGH FESTIVAL 2025

Queen Elizabeth's High School, Morton Terrace, Gainsborough

7pm to 11pm

Friday, February 28

The Emo Festival Comes to Lincoln!

The Drill, Free School Lane, Lincoln

6pm to 10pm.

