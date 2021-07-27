Daughter of Gainsborough Organ and Keyboard Club chairman wants to keep club going after her father's death

Peter Naulls

The Gainsborough Organ and Keyboard Club launched in June 1980 and Peter Naulls was chairman until he sadly passed away on June 16, aged 80, after suffering from Parkinsons for the last few years.

Following his death and the long break due to the coronavirus lockdown, Peter’s daughter, Joanne Powell, is now hoping to keep his memory going and gain more support for the club.

Peter’s daughter, Joanne Powell, said: “We have really got to try to get things going again and get the support or it will be gone forever.

"It is more poignant now as I want to keep it going for dad.

"It is going to be really hard going back but it has to be done.

"The challenge now is to try and motivate the general public to return once again following the long lockdown and the obvious reluctance from some more elderly community to go out full stop.”

Peter was a police sergeant before he retired.

To relaunch the club a concert is taking place on Thursday, July 29, where Joanne’s husband, Chris Powell, will be performing.

Chris began his musical career in the clubs of Lancashire and West Yorkshire before being invited to join the hallowed team of organists at the world famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom when he was 17-years-old back in 1990.

Since then he has played for politici ans and royalty, toured right across the UK, Channel Islands and Isle Of Man as well as extensively across the USA, Germany and Italy as well as having made more than 20 concert tours of both Australia and New Zealand since 1994.

Chris, who is also now a committee member, will be playing the Roland Atelier organ and his programme will include favourites from the likes of Abba, Queen, Glen Miller, Cliff Richard and the Shadows, Andre Rieu, James Last and Reginald Dixon.

The concert starts at 7.30pm at the Weston Rooms in Hickman Street, Gainsborough.