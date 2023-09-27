Register
Daughter's heartfelt plea to help find dad 25 years after he went missing

The daughter of a 38-year-old man who went missing 25 years ago says she will never give up searching for him.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
Missing People image showing how Andrew looked when he went missing and how he may look now.
Missing People image showing how Andrew looked when he went missing and how he may look now.

Andrew Capon was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of October 2, 1998.

In spite of an intensive search of the area by police and ongoing Missing People appeals – it remains a mystery what happened that night.

His daughter, Tessa, says she has been unable to move on and hopes by bringing her search into the public eye, someone might remember something.

Happier times - Andrew on holiday with his family.
Happier times - Andrew on holiday with his family.

Tessa, from Peterborough, says they were living in Grantham at the time and had a caravan in Ingoldmells.

"My dad had come down with friends to shut the caravan up and three of them had gone for a night out in Skegness.

"It was the night Dannii Minogue was appearing at the Embassy and the show had run on so someone coming out may have seen my dad.

“There was an argument inside the ‘Street’ night club between my dad and his friend.

"CCTV then shows him being thrown out of the night club at the far end of North parade .“My dad was then seen heading towards the Clock Tower.

"He was last seen on CCTV footage crossing the road on South Parade.”

Tessa has continued working with Missing People to find her dad.

"We were a close family and loved our holidays in Skegness,” she said.

"In the summer my brother and I came down with our families and it was very hard.”

If you can help, contact Tessa via the Missing John Andrew Capon page on Facebook or call Missing People on 116 000.

