Deadline extension for NK Community Champion Awards
The deadline for making nominations to the NK Community Champion Awards has been extended by a couple of days.
Nominations will now close at noon on Monday September 12, in order to avoid a clash with the intended postal strikes on Thursday and Friday of this week and maximise opportunities for people to be championed and celebrated.
Nominations can be made across 11 categories at www.NKawards.org at any time up to noon on Monday and also on hard copy forms which have been circulated with the June edition of the district council’s publication NewsNK and are downloadable at https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/your-council/news/council-news/two-weeks-left-to-nominate/
Organised by North Kesteven District Council, in association with a range of community-minded partner businesses and organisations including the Sleaford Standard as a media partner, these awards are the best way for the North Kesteven community to recognise and reward the considerable amount of voluntary endeavour that goes on quietly, selflessly and tirelessly in making our communities better places to live.
If you know people, groups or organisations who are making a difference within the community of North Kesteven through their voluntary endeavour or businesses making things better through their community-focused consideration, please make sure they’re nominated for the 2022 awards.
Across 11 categories we’re championing:
Contribution to Climate Action - sponsored by Sleaford REP / Greencoat Capital
Community Spirit - sponsored by Lindum Group
Young Achiever - sponsored by Duncan & Toplis
Community Businesses - sponsored by BusinessNK
Contribution to Arts & Culture - sponsored by Lincs Inspire
Contribution to Sport - sponsored by BETTER
Contribution to Community Safety - sponsored by the Office of the Police & Crime
Commissioner for Lincolnshire
Contribution to a Better Environment - sponsored by Hill Holt Wood
Contribution to Health & Wellbeing - sponsored by Branston Ltd
Good Neighbour - sponsored by Ringrose Law
Longstanding Contribution to a Group or Organisation - sponsored by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation
There is a category to capture all sorts of voluntary action undertaken for the benefit of people and communities within North Kesteven.
It could be by helping neighbours to shield through the pandemic, spearheading community celebrations, befriending, contributing to a sports or art club, picking litter, smartening streets, supporting those in need, contributing freely in a myriad ways, or changing lifestyles and business practice to reduce climate impacts.