Deadline extension for NK Community Champion Awards

Get nominating before it's too late.

Nominations will now close at noon on Monday September 12, in order to avoid a clash with the intended postal strikes on Thursday and Friday of this week and maximise opportunities for people to be championed and celebrated.

Nominations can be made across 11 categories at www.NKawards.org at any time up to noon on Monday and also on hard copy forms which have been circulated with the June edition of the district council’s publication NewsNK and are downloadable at https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/your-council/news/council-news/two-weeks-left-to-nominate/

Organised by North Kesteven District Council, in association with a range of community-minded partner businesses and organisations including the Sleaford Standard as a media partner, these awards are the best way for the North Kesteven community to recognise and reward the considerable amount of voluntary endeavour that goes on quietly, selflessly and tirelessly in making our communities better places to live.

NK Community Champions Awards 2021, organised by North Kesteven District Council, held at Doddington Hall, Doddington, Lincoln. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for NKDC

If you know people, groups or organisations who are making a difference within the community of North Kesteven through their voluntary endeavour or businesses making things better through their community-focused consideration, please make sure they’re nominated for the 2022 awards.

Across 11 categories we’re championing:

Contribution to Climate Action - sponsored by Sleaford REP / Greencoat Capital

Community Spirit - sponsored by Lindum Group

Young Achiever - sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

Community Businesses - sponsored by BusinessNK

Contribution to Arts & Culture - sponsored by Lincs Inspire

Contribution to Sport - sponsored by BETTER

Contribution to Community Safety - sponsored by the Office of the Police & Crime

Commissioner for Lincolnshire

Contribution to a Better Environment - sponsored by Hill Holt Wood

Contribution to Health & Wellbeing - sponsored by Branston Ltd

Good Neighbour - sponsored by Ringrose Law

Longstanding Contribution to a Group or Organisation - sponsored by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation

There is a category to capture all sorts of voluntary action undertaken for the benefit of people and communities within North Kesteven.