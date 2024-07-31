Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The deadline set for Skegness to submit a long-term plan on how to use a further £20 million funding has been ‘moved’.

A sub group set up by the Connected Coast board had originally until August 1 to submit ideas on how to use the moneyover a 10-year period.

Criteria for the extra boost for the town was outlined by the former government’s Town Tsar Adam Hawksbee on a visit to Skegness in April last year.

However, in the latest update since the new Labour Government took control, we are told the sub-group is continuing to press ahead to build on the progress made so far.

Town Tsar Adam Hawksbee visited Skegness last year to outline the criteria for funding.

Lincolnshire World has been told the sub group has been working together over the last few months to create a vision and three-year investment plan for the town.

Paul McCooey, Chair of the Skegness Sub-Group said: “Community engagement and listening to the views of people have been at the heart of this work, and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has taken the time to have their say.

"Through our survey, at events, online, and via the feedback boards which have been located around Skegness, we have heard what matters to people, and what could be better in the town.

"We are also grateful to councillors, partners, and stakeholders who have been involved as we create the plan for Skegness.”

Chris Baron, Chair of Connected Coast Board explained: “Our original deadline set by the government for submission was August 1 but this has now been moved and we are awaiting direction on a new timescale.

"We will continue to build on the progress we have made to date as we finalise the vision and plan, ensuring that it delivers against the priorities for the town.