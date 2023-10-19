A decision on controversial oil drilling plans in the Lincolnshire Wolds is imminent, after both sides have been waiting for more than a year.

Campaigners outside the appeal for oil drilling at Biscathorpe by Egdon Resource.

The prolonged deliberation over the Biscathorpe oil drilling project has heightened tensions among the local community, with the outcome set to significantly impact the region’s environmental and economic future.

Lincolnshire County Council rejected the proposed Biscathorpe oil drilling project in November 2021.

However, developers Egdon Resources appealed the decision and an inquiry presided over by Planning Inspector Paul Thompson took place at Kenwick Park Hotel in Louth on October 11, 2022 – more than a year ago.

Since then, the community, the developers, and local authorities have been in a state of anticipation, awaiting the verdict.

Local media and concerned parties have repeatedly sought updates from the planning inspector following the appeal hearing.

And this week, a Planning Inspectorate spokesperson said: “The Inspector is aiming to issue the Appeal Decision by the end of October”.

Mark Abbott, managing director of Egdon, voiced his frustration regarding the delay, highlighting the financial strain it has placed on the company due to ongoing lease, site maintenance, and regulatory costs.

“It is very disappointing that 12 months have now passed, and we still do not have a decision about the Biscathorpe planning appeal hearing,” Abbott stated.

“The Planning Inspectorate website says that the average waiting time for hearings is 26 weeks, so it’s taken twice as long as normal.

“The last response to Egdon from the Planning Inspectorate, in late August, indicated that the hold up appears to lie with the Planning Inspector.

“Egdon appreciates that the Planning Inspectors have a challenging task to manage heavy workloads within tight timescales, but this decision really is long overdue.”

Campaigners from SOS Biscathorpe & North Kelsey remain steadfast in their opposition.

They’ve been vigilantly monitoring the situation, advocating for the preservation of the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

“We just hope that the inspector is considering the multiple concerns that were raised at the hearing regarding the lack of clarity and consistency in Egdon’s plans,” they said.

“Given the very special nature of the AONB, we believe a precautionary approach would be in line with planning guidance, so we remain optimistic that the Inspector will uphold local democracy and agree with LCC’s legitimate decision to refuse permission. ”

They cited the urgency of the climate crisis as one of the key reasons they felt it should be refused.

“Against this backdrop, there is no justification for new oil development, and our campaign will continue to put that on public record for history to judge,” a spokesperson for the group expressed.

“LCC’s decision to refuse permission came in November 2021 on the first day of COP26 in Glasgow, when hopes were high that the UK would show leadership in tackling the climate crisis,” said the group.

“It is disappointing that two years on, their decision may be overturned by the Inspectorate acting for the Secretary of State.”