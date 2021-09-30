Horncastle Youth Centre.

Horncastle Town Council will be holding an extraordinary meeting at Stanhope Hall to consider and respond to the application for Horncastle Youth Centre to be listed as an asset of community value, submitted by Councillor Hinkins and the group.

Back in March, town councillors voted overwhelmingly to turn down a request from trustees of the centre for £25,000.

The money would have been used to support a bid to take over the centre.

Lincolnshire County Council says it did not feel that the proposals put forward by HYCWG will make the best use of the public building.

And now, LCC has listed the youth centre for sale with JH Walter, describing the sale as a “development opportunity”, with a guide price of £300,000.