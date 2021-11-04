Dedication service held for memorial created in tribute to Sleaford-area couple

A scene from the dedication service.

A service of dedication took place in South Kyme on Sunday for a sculpture created in memory of John and Jean Morris.

The work of art – a carved swan, almost 6ft in height – is positioned on the riverbank opposite the couple’s former home.

It was created by a local artist following a fundraising drive by the parish council and villagers.

Jean, a former chairman of North Kesteven District Council and long-standing parish councillor for the area, died last year, aged 87. She was predeceased by her husband, John.

In addition to the swan, four other sculptures have been sited along the river bank – a damselfly, an otter and a toad.

One of the other sculptures created.

Members of the memorial committee L-R Mervyn Head, Tina Clark, Roy Tarrant

Other sculptures along the riverbank at South Kyme made from the money raised.