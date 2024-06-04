Delaying new contract on Skegness Christmas tree lights ‘could  help pay for grass cutting’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Skegness Town Council is to consider delaying a new contract regarding the provision of Christmas lights for the town centre – and using the money saved to finance the grass cutting.

The reason given is the ‘uncertainty’ surrounding further Town Deal plans for Lumley Road, such as more premises replacing shop fronts and other improvements, including street furniture and the possibility of planting new trees’.

The cost of the reduced offering on the same terms and conditions as previously is £16,212 – a saving against the budget of £9,788 in the current year.

Town clerk Steve Larner will tell the full council meeting tonight: “This could provide a useful contribution towards the purchase or hire additional equipment in respect of grass cutting.”

The Jolly Fisherman gave last year's Christmas lights the thumbs-up.

Mr Larner will explain the Town Deal plans are ‘at an early stage’ and until they are further developed it would be difficult to understand if and how they might affect future town centre illuminations.

He says: “To come up with a potential interim solution, the contractor who provided the 2023/24 lights has been contacted and a price has been presented that would provide the same illuminations for Lumley Road and the usual Christmas Tree and a single banner by Kirks in the High Street.”

However, he says due to failing infrastructure and issues relating to permissions on recently developed properties, no other lighting in the High Street will be possible this year.

Plans for resuming the responsibilty for grass cutting after crtiticism from residents since handing it back to Lincolnshire County Council to save money on the Budget are also to be discussed at the full council meeting tonight (Wednesday).