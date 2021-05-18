Delight as Sleaford-area woodturners donate 30 handmade wig stands to hospice cause

The Lincolnshire Association of Woodturners, based at Leasingham, has lent a hand to St Barnabas Hospice and its Wig Bank service.

It comes after the association adopted the hospice as its second charity partner earlier this year.

The St Barnabas Wig Bank provides free support to patients living with a life-limiting or terminal illness across Lincolnshire. Help is given with wig selection, fitting, styling and aftercare, as well as emotional aid for those who are coming to terms with hair loss.

Ray Blake, from the association, said: “The wig stand idea came from a friend and fellow woodturner in Canada, so we adopted it and ran a challenge through our club. It was agreed that we wanted these wig stands to help people in need, which is why we chose to select St Barnabas as our second charity partner.”

John Ingamells, association chairman, has a personal connection to the charity, with it having cared for his mother in the last few days of her life.

He said: “It’s important the way we look after people and St Barnabas looked after my mum towards the end. I couldn’t have wished for better care, and this is why I am so glad we are supporting the hospice.

“Making these wig stands has helped many of our woodturners because they feel a sense of pride that their work is going on to help other people in need.”

Ray added: “It’s a fact that getting involved in something like woodturning focuses the mind and it becomes very calming. Once you learn these type of skills, they are so transferable to other areas of life. Woodturning helps people with mental health problems, it helps people focus and it distracts people from everyday thoughts that might be getting them down.”

Karen McCay, clinical services manager at St Barnabas Hospice, added: “I was delighted when Ray got in touch with me about supporting the hospice. Previously we had been using polystyrene stands which weren’t as durable or visually appealing. These new wig stands will display our wigs beautifully and the unique details in each one makes them extra special.”