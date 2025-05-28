'Delighted and honoured' - Awards given for buildings that show Boston at its best (IN PICTURES)

Last Monday (May 19), The Civic Group of the Boston Preservation Trust held its latest, annual Pride of Boston Awards, at Fydell House.

The event aims to spotlight properties in and around the town centre that – in the words of organisers – ‘provide, among other criteria, an excellent first impression of Boston to a visitor, and preserves and protects our heritage for future generations’.

Members of the group nominate buildings for consideration, from which a list of finalists is produced; these properties then go before a panel of judges.

This year, the Civic Group was keen to include younger voices in the process, choosing ‘Boston’s Heritage for Future Generations’ as its theme.

Helping achieve this were members of the Boston Police Cadets and students from Boston Grammar School, who assisted the judging panel in their evaluation of the shortlisted buildings.

The Civic Group paid tribute to the youngsters’ ‘enthusiastic participation’.

Bridget Clarke, the new lead for the awards, said: “Both groups really contributed to the judging process.”

In the end, the first place certificate went to East Midlands Railway for the newly renovated Boston Railway Station.

Judges hailed it as ‘a credit to East Midlands Railway’ and praised its ‘beautiful architectural design’.

An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “We are delighted and honoured to receive the Pride of Boston Award. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our colleagues and partners who are passionate about improving Boston Railway Station and ensuring it remains a vital and valued part of the community.”

Second place went to The Warehouse – the five-storey, Grade II-listed landmark near Haven Bridge in High Street. Here, judges spoke of ‘excellent’ renovation work.

Third place was shared by two more buildings in High Street – the Boston Salvation Army’s premises (a ‘lovely shaped building with detailed edges’, judges said) and The White Hart Hotel (praise included: ‘great architecture, paint very clean, clear signage’).

Highly Commended honours went to: Custom House, in South Street; Mountain’s Boston Sausage, in High Street; Pescod Hall, in Mitre Lane; Seventh Heaven, in Market Place; and Wilcox and Carter Jewellers, in Wide Bargate.

Angela Puiy, secretary to Civic Group said: “What a wonderful occasion and location at Fydell House to celebrate Pride of Boston in.”

Dudley Bryant, chairman for the Civic Group, said he was ‘delighted’ with the turn out this year and made mention of Friends of Fydell House and Boston Preservation Trust for their support.

1 . Pride of Boston Awards Attendees from this year's Pride of Boston Awards, held by the Civic Group of the Boston Preservation Trust. Photo: Contributor

2 . Pride of Boston Awards First place went to East Midlands Railway for Boston Railway Station. Pictured are Mary Tierney and Rachel Coulbeck from Boston Railway Station, alongside Martin Fairman, chairman of Boston Preservation Trust, and Dudley Bryant, chairman of the Civic Group. Photo: Contributor

3 . Pride of Boston Awards Second place went The Warehouse, in High Street. Pictured is owner Sabah Hadi. Photo: Contributor