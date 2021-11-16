‘Delightful’ rainbow-themed demonstration leaves Spilsby flower club feeling anything but the blues

Part of the blue-themed arrangement.

The event was held at the Methodist Church Meeting Point, in Spilsby, and saw Paula Routledge give a demonstration titled I Can See A Rainbow.

It featured a floral display for each colour of the rainbow, complemented by an extra arrangement.

Blue, for instance, featured flowers of aconitums (monks head), blue labornium, blue wispy larkspur, purple llisianthrus, purple carnations, blue hydrangea, with blur clematis, blue limonium (sea lavender) and white with a slight centre of purple dahlias.

A spokesman for the club hailed the demonstration as ‘delightful’,

The next meeting will be the Christmas open meeting at The King Edward V1 Academy, in West End, Spilsby, on Tuesday, November 30, at 7pm.

Lee Berrill, of Northamptonshire, will demonstrate on the title Made For Christmas.