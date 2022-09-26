Dementia fundraiser by Louth's Lady Captian

Nichola Templeton (right) with Dementia UK representative.

Lady Captain at Louth Golf Club, Nichola Templeton, took part in a tandem skydive recently at Hibaldstow Airport to help raise money for Dementia UK in tribute to her brother Adrian, who diagnosed with early dementia after suffering form a stroke and brain hemorrhage, and has now been living in 24-hour residential care for more than 20 years.

This raised £610 for Dementia UK, smashing her original target of £500.

Then to further boost her fundraising, Nichola held a ladies charity day with a raffle with prizes donated by some of her fellow golfers and local businesses, as well as a Guess the Weight of the Cake competition with a cake made by Nichola herself.

Just some of the local businesses who donated prizes to her raffle are Allure, Little Bit of Louth, Damselfly, Blossom Boutique, Blak Ice, Greetham Valley Gold Club, The Cheese Shop, The Money Angel, Mr Dibbly’s Sweets, Colourgrafix, Spill the Beans and The Green Cottage Tea Room and Thonock Golf Park.

Representatives from Dementia UK also came to the event.

This has now raised £185, and Nichola has extended her thanks to everyone who contributed to her cause:

She said: “I had a fabulous day with my charity day for a very worthy cause. Thank you everyone for your continued support, it’s very much appreciated.”