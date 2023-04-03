A smart wristband has been issued to people living with dementia in the Alford and Mablethorpe area in a new project by Lincolnshire Police.

The dementia wristbands.

Launched by the Alford & Mablethorpe Neighbourhood Policing Team and and supported with a £1,000 grant from Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones and the Royal British Legion and Coastal Community Challenge, the Dementia Safeguarding scheme sees members of communities living with dementia offered a wrist band like a watch.

The watch contains their next of kin’s contact name and number, so that the person can retain their freedom and independence, but also gives reassurance that there is a simple way to help if they forget where they are or how to get home.

If you should come across someone with a band on who is looking lost and confused, reassure them and use your NFC [Near field communication, typically a mobile phone newer that 2017].

To read the band, hold your mobile against the flower picture on the band, similar to the way your bank card works in a shop, and the name and number of the next of kin will appear on your screen.

The device then shares the data stored on the chip which is then readable on your screen. The phone will not store the data and will not pass anything to the band.

iPhones usually have this feature turned on as a standard 24/7 within the phone.

To turn this feature on with a Samsung or Android, go into your phone’s quick settings and turn on the icon which looks like a capital N, with the word NFC underneath it.

We have some 12,500 people living in the county with Dementia with that figure expected to rise to 60,000 by 2035.

Mr Jones said the project could be a huge step forward in protecting vulnerable people: “This new technology is one step, but an important one, in ensuring we do everything possible to protect vulnerable people in our community.

“It is crucial that people living with dementia can get to a place of safety and security, with friends or family, as quickly as possible. These wristbands will achieve that.

“It is another example of how we are trying to harness he latest technology to keep out communities and residents safe.”

Research shows there are more than 850,000 people in the UK who have dementia. One in 14 people over the age of 65 have dementia, and the condition affects one in six people over 80.