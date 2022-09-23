Dementia wristbands launched in Mablethorpe and Alford area

The dementia wristbands.

The new wristbands will be issued to people living with dementia in a new project launched by the Alford & Mablethorpe NPT, and part funded with a £1,000 grant from Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones, with additional funding from local community groups including the Royal British Legion.

The wristbands will store the names and contact details of a wearer’s next of kin and so, if they get lost, police or members of the public can quickly access details of the next of kin and contact them. These are not trackers, but details can be retrieved simply by placing a mobile phone against the device.

If the trial is successful the project could be rolled out across the county.

Mr Jones said the project could be a huge step forward in protecting vulnerable people: “This new technology is one step, but an important one, in ensuring we do everything possible to protect vulnerable people in our community,” said Mr Jones.

“It is crucial that people living with dementia can get to a place of safety and security, with friends or family, as quickly as possible, and these wristbands will achieve that.

“It is another example of how we are trying to harness he latest technology to keep out communities and residents safe.”

According to figures released by the NHS in January this year there are an estimated 11,800 people in Lincolnshire living with dementia - with 7,200 officially diagnosed.

Research shows there are more than 850,000 people in the UK who have dementia. One in 14 people over the age of 65 have dementia, and the condition affects 1 in 6 people over 80.

The project comes in the wake of Lincolnshire adopting the Herbert Protocol named after war veteran and dementia sufferer George Herbert.

The Protocol form includes details about an individual’s medication, daily routine and significant places as well as including a description and a photograph.