Demonstration in Sleaford calls for Gaza ceasefire
The gathering was organised by Wahida Newah, of Sleaford, and supported by members of the town’s mosque.
Around 20-30 people attended for the hour-long event in the Market Place where Ms Newah and the mosque’s Imam spoke out against the loss of innocent lives, including children and attacks on hospitals by Israeli armed forces who have been moving in to Gaza to destroy Hamas terrorists who killed and kidnapped hundreds of Israeli civilians in raids on October 7.
She said: “We have seen our MP Dr Caroline Johnson vote against a ceasefire in Parliament and we want to come together and demand for a ceasefire and for Dr Johnson to be a voice for people in the community. I strongly believe that we as a community do not agree with what she has voted for. We don’t want people and children being bombed and dying.”
She did not mind how many attended and said it was about a collective movement to find a peaceful way forward.
Placards were waved criticising Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s backing for the ongoing war, as well as US President Biden.
Lincolnshire Police were aware of the rally and a PCSO was in attendance but it all passed off peacefully.
Dr Caroline Johnson was among MPs who voted down an amendment tabled on November 15 calling for a full ceasefire in Gaza, despite a rebellion from a sizeable number of Labour MPs who were in favour of the amendment.