Design a flag to help celebrate 50 years of West Lindsey District Council
This initiative, suggested by the chairman of the council, Coun Stephen Bunney, aims to engage the community in celebrating this significant milestone.
The winning design will be brought to life and used at a special ceremony marking the anniversary.
Anyone from across the district is invited to have a go and get involved in this unique opportunity to showcase their creativity and contribute to a lasting symbol of the council’s golden jubilee.
Coun Stephen Bunney said: “We thought we would kick off the summer with a competition which is a fantastic way to involve people in commemorating this important occasion.
“We look forward to seeing the creativity and enthusiasm from our communities”
A designer will take the winning design and produce a special flag which will be ceremoniously raised on the Guildhall flagpole.
The unveiling will take place during the Civic Service, with representatives from the winner participating in the event.
Other designs will be used and turned into special 50th anniversary bunting.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, August 30.
A template is available on the council’s social media or you can use an A4 piece of paper.
Send you designs to [email protected] or post them to Communications Team, West Lindsey District Council, Guildhall, Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough, DN21 2NA.
Don’t forget to include your name, address, email and contact telephone number.