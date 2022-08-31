Details released of funeral for nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte, with family saying Boston community members are welcome to attend
The family of the nine-year-old Boston girl who died from a suspected stab wound last month have released details of her funeral, saying members of the community are welcome to attend if they wish.
The service for Lilia Valutyte will take place on Friday, September 2, at St Botolph’s Church, in Boston.
The funeral procession – which will include a horse and carriage – will make its way over Town Bridge, through Market Place, and along Church Street between 11am and 11.30am, before arriving at the church.
The service will begin at 11.30am.
Details of her funeral have been released by Lincolnshire Police on the family’s request.
A spokesman for the force said: “It is expected that many members of the community will want to attend the service, and therefore access to the church may be limited. The procession will follow the same route out of the town.
“The service will be followed by a private burial which will be for the family only.”
Attendees are asked to refrain from throwing flowers while the funeral procession passes due to the risk of spooking the horses, the force adds.
Lilia died on July 28 following an incident in Fountain Lane, Boston.
A man has been charged with her murder and is currently remanded in prison.