Many Year 11 students were awarded the highest grades across a wide range of subjects.

Maisie Rasen achieved an outstanding set of results including grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, English Language, English Literature, Geography and History; grade 8s in French, Physics and Mathematics and a Level 2 Distinction in Business.

Eleanor Winter did exceptionally well, achieving the top grade 9 in Chemistry and History; grade 8 in Biology, French, English Language, Drama and Mathematics; grade 7 in Physics and Physical Education and grade 6 in Further Mathematics and English Literature.

Abigail Radcliffe has received fantastic results, with grade 9s in Chemistry, French and Geography; grade 8s in Biology, Physics, Drama and Mathematics; grade 7 in English Literature; grade 6s in Dance and Further Mathematics and grade 5 in English Language.

Isobelle Gibson achieved grades 6-9 across the board. Elliott Buckley was awarded grade 9s in English Literature and Media; grade 8s in French and Mathematics; grade 7s in Geography and Physical Education and a grade 6 in English Language as well as an 8-7 in Combined Science. Kian Buckley also had some fantastic results including grade 8s in English Literature and History; grade 7s in Mathematics and Media; grade 6 in English Language; Level 2 Distinction in Business; Level 2 Merit in Sport and a 7-7 in Combined Science. Grace Costello achieved grade 9s in Drama and Media; grade 8s in French and History; grade 7s in Chemistry and English Literature; grade 6s in Biology, Physics and English Language and a grade 5 in Mathematics.

GCSE Triple Science results were excellent with 100% of candidates achieved grades 9-4 in Biology, Chemistry and Physics. GCSE PE and GCSE French results were similarly strong, with students achieving 100% and 84% grades 9-4 respectively.

The breadth of talent and range of interests of SWRA’s students is reflected in the results achieved across vocational as well as academic subjects. 71% of BTEC Sport students and 62% of NCFE Business students were awarded Level 2 Distinction*- Level 2 Pass (equivalent to GCSE grades 9-4) and 96% of CACHE Childcare students achieved Distinction-Pass grades. Alice Pellett and Evie Hughes both achieved Distinction grades in Sport and Tessa Beaumont was awarded Level 2 Distinctions in Sport and Childcare.

Mark Guest, Headteacher, commented: “We are immensely proud of all our students. This cohort of students were in Year 7 when the Covid pandemic struck, but they have shown great resilience and a passion to succeed.

"These results are a fitting testament to their hard work, commitment and the excellent teaching they have received throughout their time at Sir William Robertson.

"I am delighted that we are welcoming so many of this year group back into our Sixth Form – great things lay ahead for them.’

“Our students have overwhelmingly secured the grades required to pursue their chosen next steps, with many choosing to continue their education at SWRA’s flourishing Sixth Form.”

The school is driven by the aim to ASPIRE, and this ethos directs the work of all staff and pupils. In recent years it has become one of the most sought-after schools in Lincolnshire, with parents recognising the benefits of choosing a very successful school with superb pastoral care in a safe, rural setting. The continued growth and success of the Sixth Form means that parents are confident that their children will achieve well as they embark upon their post-16 education.

