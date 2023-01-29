A Maltby le Marsh couple whose house sale fell through have finally found happiness after securing their dream home.

Mark Williams and his nursery worker wife Julie outside their dream home in Comingsby.

Retired farmer Mark Williams and his nursery worker wife Julie, wanted to downsize to a property in Coningsby.

After searching for several months and visiting many new builds, they found the home of their dreams on Chestnut Homes’ Kings Manor development.

Sadly, just six weeks later the house sale fell through on the buyer's end, leaving the Williams family devastated and worried about losing their new home.

Mark said: “We had been living in a farmhouse, which I helped to build, for 15 years but now the children have grown up and moved on, it made sense to downsize. We’d been searching all the local developments to find the right home so we were delighted when we reserved our plot.

"We had an offer on the house but when the buyer pulled out at the last minute, we were gutted.”

According to consumer advice website, Home Selling Expert, 31% of all house sales fall through at least once before completion with the most common reason being a change of heart or circumstance followed by a further break in the chain.

The Easy Mover scheme which is exclusive to Chestnut Homes customers, allows a buyer to reserve an eligible plot while the housebuilder helps them find a buyer for their current property.

Mark added: “Chestnut Homes went above and beyond for us and extended the hold on the plot while they helped us find a new buyer, which they did in their six-week timeframe. The scheme is great for people who need to move quickly and don’t want the stress of going through the process all over again."

Kings Manor is based on the outskirts of the historic Coningsby village, which is known for being the main operating base of the Royal Air Force. The development comprises two, three and four-bedroom homes with prices starting from £131,565.

Helene Key, sales manager at Chestnut Homes, said: “We understand how stressful it can be selling your home, so the Easy Mover scheme lets us remove some of the fuss and expense, making the process of moving much smoother.”