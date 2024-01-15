Devolution roadshow comes to Louth and Skegness
The devolution roadshow began last week and is part of the public consultation that runs until January 29.
Today (Wednesday) the roadshow is in Louth and will the Storehouse in Skegness on Friday, both from 11am to 2pm.
The events are said to be a great opportunity to drop in and find out more about the landmark deal, which would bring £720m in extra cash, new jobs, and a host of new powers to the area, supercharging skills and creating game-changing opportunities for young people in the process.
Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We really value the opportunity to talk to residents face to face, so these events are a great way for people to find out more about the difference devolution could make in their community.”