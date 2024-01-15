Residents can find out more about the historic £720m devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire, with a series of public events confirmed across the area.

Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Philip Jackson, Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, Parliamentary Under Secretary State of Levelling Up Jacob Young, and oun Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council.

The devolution roadshow began last week and is part of the public consultation that runs until January 29.

Today (Wednesday) the roadshow is in Louth and will the Storehouse in Skegness on Friday, both from 11am to 2pm.

The events are said to be a great opportunity to drop in and find out more about the landmark deal, which would bring £720m in extra cash, new jobs, and a host of new powers to the area, supercharging skills and creating game-changing opportunities for young people in the process.