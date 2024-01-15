Register
BREAKING

Devolution roadshow comes to Louth and Skegness

Residents can find out more about the historic £720m devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire, with a series of public events confirmed across the area.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:14 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 16:21 GMT
Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Philip Jackson, Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, Parliamentary Under Secretary State of Levelling Up Jacob Young, and oun Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council.Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Philip Jackson, Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, Parliamentary Under Secretary State of Levelling Up Jacob Young, and oun Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council.
Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Philip Jackson, Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, Parliamentary Under Secretary State of Levelling Up Jacob Young, and oun Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council.

The devolution roadshow began last week and is part of the public consultation that runs until January 29.

Today (Wednesday) the roadshow is in Louth and will the Storehouse in Skegness on Friday, both from 11am to 2pm.

The events are said to be a great opportunity to drop in and find out more about the landmark deal, which would bring £720m in extra cash, new jobs, and a host of new powers to the area, supercharging skills and creating game-changing opportunities for young people in the process.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We really value the opportunity to talk to residents face to face, so these events are a great way for people to find out more about the difference devolution could make in their community.”

Related topics:ResidentsGreater LincolnshireLouthMartin HillStorehouseLincolnshire County Council