Diabolical! Councillors ‘horrified’ by speeding in Horncastle

The town council installs two reactive speed recording devices at locations in the town on a regular basis.

They are usually in position for one to two weeks, depending on how long the battery lasts as the busier the road, the less time the battery lasts due to the sign being activated more often.

These can be found on Langton Hill, Louth Road, Jubilee Way, Prospect Street, Accomodation Road, Hemingby Lane, Mareham Road, Banovallum Gardens, with two on Stanhope Road, Boston Road, Spilsby Road, and Lincoln Road.

Tennysongardens saw 58 per cent of motorists recorded speeding in 2021 EMN-220213-103214001

In the latest data revealed by the town council, in 2021 it was found that the road with the highest percentage of speeding was Tennyson Gardens, where 58 per cent of motorists were recorded as driving above the speed limit.

The highest speed recorded was a staggering 93 mph, clocked on Spilsby Road which is a 40mph zone.

While the most worrying was speeds clocked at 70mph on Boston Road near Banovallum School and 75 mph on Accommodation Road – all of which are 30mph zones.

A spokesman for the town council said that they couldn’t discount the fact that some of these high speeds might have been emergency vehicles, but the statistics were still shocking nonetheless.

The figures were discussed at Horncastle Town Council’s full council meeting, and councillors agreed to bring this issue up with the Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones when he visits Horncastle in April.

Town council chairman Councillor Fiona Martin said: “We installed the cameras around town hoping to get people to slow down, and we will continue to press the county council for an extension of a 30mph speed limit on Jubilee Way and the other main roads.