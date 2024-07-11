Dig into archaeology this summer

Children enjoying an archaeological activity during the Festival of Archaeology 2023. ©National Trust Images/Paul Harris

​​The National Trust is set to host the Festival of Archaeology at two sites in our area this summer

Hosted by the Council for British Archaeology (CBA) and supported by the National Trust, the festival is the UK’s biggest annual celebration of archaeology, with this year’s festival theme being Archaeology and Community.

Running until July 28, the festival will see visitors able stuck to a range of activities, from guided walks and talks, finds handling, children’s activities, surveying, and excavations to help visitors to find out more about archaeology.

At Tattershall Castle, guests will be able to learn about the 800-year history of the castle, and artefacts which were uncovered during its restoration in the early 1900s, with archaeology themed activities available in the castle.

A 1.2km walk takes in the wider estate of the Castle, and reveals more about the scale and importance of the site during the 1400s.

During the Big Archaeology Weekend over July 27-28, visitors can take part in brass rubbing in the Parlour, and hear talks by artefact handlers on how archaeologists work with, and learn from what they excavate. Over at Gunby Hall in Spilsby, a four-mile archaeology walk will take place from Gunby to Bratoft Manor, the former home of the Massingberd family, on Saturday July 27 between 10.15am and 12.15pm as part of the Festival of Archaeology.

The walk will take in the wider estate and pass through the old medieval village of Gunby.

During the day there will also be archaeology art activities in the courtyard.

To find out more about National Trust events, visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/whats-on/festival-of-archaeology