Digging deep on summer holiday entertainment at Tattershall

​Those looking for unique ways to entertain – and educate – their children during the summer holidays can ‘shake off the dust’ at Tattershall Castle.

Volunteers at Tattershall Castle. Photo: National Trust/Steven Tune

​The National Trust’s Festival of Archaeology is a yearly celebration that encourages everyone to discover more about the importance of local heritage and history and celebrate all-things archaeological.

Archaeology is important at National Trust sites, because it reveals the histories of the special places in their care and helps them to continue telling the stories of the people who lived there.

Tattershall Castle’s Festival of Archaeology will start tomorrow (Saturday), running until Sunday July 30, from 10.30am to 4.30pm each day.

Enjoying archaeological activities at the National Trust this summer. Photo: National Trust/David Levenson

Uncover medieval artefacts and buildings and investigate more than 800 years of history by hearing talks from trained artefact handlers (on select days) and see how archaeologists work with, and learn from, what they excavate.

Families can also pick up a special children’s trail, which takes you around the grounds in search of missing artefacts, and on weekends enjoy activities such as brass rubbing and more in the parlour of the tower. There is also an archaeology walk taking explorers around the nearby countryside, around the perimeter of the Castle walls, which is available on the Tattershall webpage listed below.

The castle is open Tuesdays to Sundays throughout July. Normal admission charges apply.

