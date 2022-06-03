'Dino-mite' - New experience at Boston-area wildlife park thrills old and young alike

One the dinosaur models waiting to greet visitors at Stickney.

Jurassic Ark opened on Saturday at the Ark wildlife park, in Stickney, bringing a little slice of prehistory to the modern day.

Billed as Lincolnshire’s largest dinosaur attraction, it features models and animatronics of the fearsome reptiles, including tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops, stegosaurus, and dilophosaurus – the dinosaur that played a memorable role in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park in 1993.

In addition, visitors have the chance to pose for photographs as they pop their heads out of a hatching dinosaur egg, and, during peak times, meet Baby Blu – the hatchling velociraptor.

The mighty triceratops, also now at Ark, Stickney.

There is also a dig that allows youngsters to play palaeontologist and unearth a dinosaur.

Children can also collect six stamps to claim a free enamel dinosaur pin, with five different designs to collect.

Speaking on Monday about the launch, founder Jamie Mintram said: “It's gone very well and been popular with adults and kids alike.

"Our Baby Blu also made several appearances and was very popular. Despite not being the best weather yesterday we were still nice and busy.”

'Clever girl' ... a velociraptor.

It is just one of the developments currently taking place at the site.

Shortly, the Ark will welcome a group of barbary macaques, a large primate species originating from Africa. These animals arrive as illegally held pets, with one having been chained in a garage in Spain.

This summer, it is also due to take in two caracals, a species of African wildcat, again, are seizures from the exotic pet trade.

Jamie said it has been an ‘incredibly busy time’.

Pose for a photograph in a cracking dinosaur egg.

"This is the biggest expansion since we opened, with multiple rescue projects running at the same time as the new dino attraction to broaden our appeal to families, and we're not done yet with another first for Lincolnshire in development as we plan a nocturnal house for a group of rescued kinkajous that we hope to have open later this year."