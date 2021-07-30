Dinosaur fun at Market Rasen races

Dinosaur fun at Market Rasen Racecourse this Sunday, August 1

It is all part of the Lindsey Lodge Hospice Family Extravaganza Raceday, taking place this Sunday, August 1.

Go along to meet life-size dinosaurs, including: Tiny the huge Triceratops, a cheeky T. Rex, Spike the Sneaky Spinosaurus and two dino babies.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as families can also enjoy a Jurassic treasure hunt, socially distanced kids races on the track, as well as Market Rasen Racecourse’s fantastic ‘Neigh and Play Garden’.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is the racecourse’s charity of the year and £1 from every ticket sold for Sunday’s raceday will go directly towards helping them continue to provide high quality, specialist palliative care and wellbeing services to local people and families living with life-limiting illnesses, as they have done for almost 30 years.