Dinosaur Pete is returning to Gainsborough

On Saturday, May 11, you will be able to meet Pete on his scheduled walkabouts at 10am, 11am and 1pm.

Walkabouts will last for approximately 15 to 20 minutes as Pete is still only an adolescent and needs to snooze to get his energy back.

You will also get the chance to meet Pete’s baby dino friends while he is napping.

Gainsborough’s regular market traders will also be there offering the best in local, fresh, homemade and handmade produce alongside the antiques fair for you to dive into a treasure trove of collectables and more.

Nicola Marshall, Towns manager at West Lindsey District Council. said: “Dinosaur Pete was such a big hit last time he stomped his way to town and I’m so pleased that he is returning for the children and adults.

“It’s events like these that bring the whole community together and thanks to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund we are able to put on extra activities for local residents that are free.”

This event was made possible by funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Entertainment will finish by 2pm at the latest.

All events are outdoors and may not take place in bad weather.

Visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk or the council’s Facebook page for exact times to avoid disappointment.