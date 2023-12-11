Disappointment after High Court judicial review decision on RAF Scampton

RAF Scampton residents, campaigners and protesters have voiced their disappointment following the news that West Lindsey District Council was unsuccessful in its legal case against the Home Office’s asylum centre plans.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After two days of legal proceedings at London’s Royal Courts of Justice on October 31 and November 1, and over a month of anticipation, Mrs Justice Thornton, dismissed the claims that housing up to 2,000 asylum seekers at the former RAF Scampton airbase is unlawful.

However, the local authority is intending to appeal this decision, and in the meantime, the legal Stop Notices continue to be in effect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Trevor Young (Lib Dem), leader of West Lindsey District Council (WLDC), said: “WLDC remains firmly of the view that the site of RAF Scampton is not suitable for accommodating 2,000 single adult male asylum seekers. It was important for us to challenge the decision taken by the government in March of this year and we made a strong case to the court.

Protestors outside of RAF Scampton are against the Home Office’s asylum centre plans

“We understand the concerns and frustrations of our community. I am incredibly grateful for the support the council has received from our communities, residents, MPs, businesses, and our partners, throughout the process.

“We will continue to work hard to protect the £300 million investment proposal that is on the table.”

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities at WLDC, said: “While this is not the outcome we were hoping for, we have been planning for all possible scenarios.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will continue to hold the Home Office to account, in order to protect our services, communities and the investment opportunity, which will secure the long-term sustainability of the area.”

Scampton Councillor Roger Patterson (Conservative) also shared his disappointment.

He said: “I’m disappointed but I’m still hopeful. The council said that they don’t agree with it and plan to challenge all three judgements. I’m still confident that we can win. They haven’t proven an emergency, to me, it’s absolute nonsense.”