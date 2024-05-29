Disappointment as Fairy Dell paddling pool in Skegness is temporarily closed
Conserned readers contacted Lincolnshire World when they were unable to access the rockery pools, which have been a free attraction in the resort for generations.
However, East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) , who are responsible for its upkeep, have said the Fairy Dell will open as planned for the season once the cause of the closure has been rectified.
ELDC posted on social media: “Unfortunately Skegness Fairy Dell is temporarily closed due to the seating area concrete needing urgent repair.
"We are arranging for contractors to visit to site as soon as possible to carry out the repairs.
"We will update when open! Sorry for any inconvenience.”
Fairy Dell opened in the 1920s, is now safe for the foreseeable future. The facility was closed back in 2004 over health and safety fears and later re-opened after a major refurbishment in 2006.
