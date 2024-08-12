Disappointment over ‘scaled back’ plans for Embassy Theatre in Skegness

An image of how the Embassy Theatre in Skegness will look after the works.

Disappointment has been expressed that plans for what have been described as country’s first cultural house have been ‘scaled back’.

Ambitious plans outlining the redesign of the Embassy Theatre in Skegness were submitted to East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) back in June.

The theatre, which has been a mainstay of the town since 1926, is part of a £5 million scheme to 'rejuvenate' the seafront funded by Arts Council England’s Cultural Development Fund. Skegness Pier is also benefitting from the regeneration.

However, the latest set of plans has prompted criticism over the omission of the changing places facility.

Permission is being sought for two extensions in the courtyard area to the south elevation and the car park courtyard to the north. There are also plans for two new canopies and signage being installed to the main entrance on Grand Parade.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley led the disapporoval when town councillors discussed the plans at their meeing on Wednesday night.

He said: “The town is not in the best condition at the moment but with the £100 million being invested to improve it I can’t understand why a facility that wil make the resort more accessible and attract people has been omitted.”

Skegness Town Council’s official response is: “Whilst Skegness Town Council welcomes this investment and notes there is no real planning

grounds to submit an objection, it is unable to support this scaled back application which removes the highly valued changing places facility and reduces the cultural aspects of the application.

"This does not support the vitality and viability of the Town as Skegness Town Council would like.”

The Theatres Trust also criticised the new plans: “The current plans are substantially reduced in scale and ambition compared to the

2022 consent, which was to bring forward a Scandinavian ‘Culture House’ concept offering a range of additional social and cultural facilities alongside a refurbished theatre and substantially extended front of house.

"This is regretful. Nonetheless, we welcome that improvement and refurbishment of the theatre remains a priority, and these proposals would not prevent further development in future if funding were to become available.

"A positive aspect of this proposal is that it now includes back of house refurbishments to dressing rooms, performer WCs and the studio/rehearsal area to the first floor above, along with an extension to the stage store.

"There appears to be improved loading and stage access for sets and equipment.”

Chairman of Connected Coast, whch is delivering the Town Deal projects, told Lincolnshire World the Board was still hopeful changing places toilet would be included in the final plans.

“We need to remember the project is now far larger than originally envisaged through the Town Deal funding due to our success in being awarded additional funding from the Arts Council," he said.

"The removal of the changing places toilet was not acceptable to the Connected Board and is being relooked at.

"I am confident it will be included in the project.”