One of the UK’s hidden gems is celebrating 50 years as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty – and it’s right on your doorstep.

The Lincolnshire Wolds is celebrating its 50th anniversary as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

To mark the landmark anniversary of the Lincolnshire Wolds, a series of walks and talks have been planned so people can discover more about this protected, living, working and thriving landscape.

John Smith, Vice Chair of the Lincolnshire Wolds Joint Management Committee, says: “Our beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds AONB is a true force of nature.

"This protected, living and working landscape is a wonderful blend of agricultural productivity and conservation, full of surprises and hidden gems.

"We are delighted to welcome you all to the '50 for 50' programme of events , there is something for everyone. On behalf of the management committee, we look forward to sharing this big birthday with you.”

The Lincolnshire Wolds was designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) on April 17, 1973, due to it featuring some of the most beautiful, unspoilt scenery in the East Midlands, including rolling hills and hidden valleys, gentle streams and nestling villages.

Covering an area of 558 km² (216 miles²), it lies in the north-eastern quarter of the county of Lincolnshire, mid-way between Lincoln and the coast, surrounded by the relatively flat fens, coastal marsh and the Lincoln Clay Vale.

It incorporates the two neighbouring areas of the 'Spilsby Crescent' to the south and the remaining chalk uplands to the north.

Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, the Lincolnshire Chalk Stream Project and the AONB Farming in Protected Landscapes network have worked with partners to coordinate the events.

The first 50 for 50 event takes place on April 15 and is an opportunity to discover the hamlet of Withcall – from the open gardens of residents and St Martin's Church with its Tennyson connection to the Withcall Wolds farming museum and homemade refreshments,. The walk is from 1 pm to 5pm, with donations to the anniversary’s chosen charity Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Full details of all walks and talks are available on www.lincswolds.org.uk