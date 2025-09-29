Disruption across county as temporary traffic restrictions continue
Here are some of the latest works as stated in Public Notices which are also published by Lincolnshire World
Locations & Expected Durations
North Cotes (A1031): 30mph speed restriction -10 days.
Grainthorpe (Various roads): Closures -5 days.
Frieston Heath Lane: Closure – 5 days.
Normanby by Spital (Front Street): Closure – 5 days.
Skegness (Castleton Boulevard): Closure – 61 days.
Stickney (Horbling Lane): Closure – 21 days.
Evedon (Various roads): Closures – 12 days.
Ashby by Partney (Halton Road): Closure – 1 day.
Covenham St Bartholomew/Fulstow/Wragholme: Closures & 40mph limit – 54 days.
Bratoft (Burgh Lane): Closure – 61 days.
Tealby (Caistor Lane): Closure – 12 days.
Raithby (Hagg Road): Closure – 3 days.
Spilsby (B1195 Market Street): Closure – 3 days.
Stickney (Midville Lane): Closure – 3 days.
Moorby/Claxby Pluckacre (Holme Wood & Highgate Lanes): Closures – 3 days.
Grasby (Front Street): Closure – 3 days.
Carrington (Cold Harbour Lane): Closure – 12 days.
Stickney (West Fen Drainside): Closure – 3 days.
Sutton on Sea (A52 Layby): Layby closure – 5 days.
Old Leake (Cowbroads Lane): Closure – 3 days.
Carrington/Medlam (Medlam Lane): Closure – 3 days.
Sleaford (Westgate): Closure & suspension of one-way – 1 day.
Willoughby by Sloothby (Public Right of Way 93/1): Footpath closure – up to 6 months.
Alford (Various roads): Closures & parking restrictions – 7 days.
Frithville (Westville Road): Closure – 6 days.
Bratoft (Gunby & Outfield Lanes): Closures – 5 days.
West Keal (Marden Hill): Closure – 1 day.
Stickney (West Fen Lane): Closure – 23 days.
Anwick/Ruskington (Wood Lane/Fen Road/Ruskington Fen): Closures – 3 days.
Yarburgh/Grainthorpe (King Street/Fen Lane): Closures – 5 days.
Orby (Marsh Road): Closure – 4 days.
Boston (Willoughby Road): Closure – 2 days.
Asgarby (Asgarby Road): Closure – 1 month.
Sutton on Sea (Roman Bank): Closure – 2 days.
Boston (A1137 Norfolk Street): Closure – 2 days.
Hogsthorpe (A52 High Street & Thames Street): Closures – 2 days.
- To find public notices for the Lincolnshire Wolds, you should check the Public Notice Portal, which lists notices for planning, traffic, licensing, and more, by clicking the link at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/