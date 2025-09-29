Disruption across county as temporary traffic restrictions continue

By Chrissie Redford
Published 29th Sep 2025, 11:09 BST
Motorists can expect some disruption around the county as temporary traffic restrictions continue.

Here are some of the latest works as stated in Public Notices which are also published by Lincolnshire World

Locations & Expected Durations

North Cotes (A1031): 30mph speed restriction -10 days.

For the latest public notices visit https://publicnoticeportal.uk.
Grainthorpe (Various roads): Closures -5 days.

Frieston Heath Lane: Closure – 5 days.

Normanby by Spital (Front Street): Closure – 5 days.

Skegness (Castleton Boulevard): Closure – 61 days.

Stickney (Horbling Lane): Closure – 21 days.

Evedon (Various roads): Closures – 12 days.

Ashby by Partney (Halton Road): Closure – 1 day.

Covenham St Bartholomew/Fulstow/Wragholme: Closures & 40mph limit – 54 days.

Bratoft (Burgh Lane): Closure – 61 days.

Tealby (Caistor Lane): Closure – 12 days.

Raithby (Hagg Road): Closure – 3 days.

Spilsby (B1195 Market Street): Closure – 3 days.

Stickney (Midville Lane): Closure – 3 days.

Moorby/Claxby Pluckacre (Holme Wood & Highgate Lanes): Closures – 3 days.

Grasby (Front Street): Closure – 3 days.

Carrington (Cold Harbour Lane): Closure – 12 days.

Stickney (West Fen Drainside): Closure – 3 days.

Sutton on Sea (A52 Layby): Layby closure – 5 days.

Old Leake (Cowbroads Lane): Closure – 3 days.

Carrington/Medlam (Medlam Lane): Closure – 3 days.

Sleaford (Westgate): Closure & suspension of one-way – 1 day.

Willoughby by Sloothby (Public Right of Way 93/1): Footpath closure – up to 6 months.

Alford (Various roads): Closures & parking restrictions – 7 days.

Frithville (Westville Road): Closure – 6 days.

Bratoft (Gunby & Outfield Lanes): Closures – 5 days.

West Keal (Marden Hill): Closure – 1 day.

Stickney (West Fen Lane): Closure – 23 days.

Anwick/Ruskington (Wood Lane/Fen Road/Ruskington Fen): Closures – 3 days.

Yarburgh/Grainthorpe (King Street/Fen Lane): Closures – 5 days.

Orby (Marsh Road): Closure – 4 days.

Boston (Willoughby Road): Closure – 2 days.

Asgarby (Asgarby Road): Closure – 1 month.

Sutton on Sea (Roman Bank): Closure – 2 days.

Boston (A1137 Norfolk Street): Closure – 2 days.

Hogsthorpe (A52 High Street & Thames Street): Closures – 2 days.

  • To find public notices for the Lincolnshire Wolds, you should check the Public Notice Portal, which lists notices for planning, traffic, licensing, and more, by clicking the link at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/
