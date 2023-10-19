Distillers and caravan park among winners of Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards

​Two of Louth’s businesses are celebrating being named as winners among the top for tourism in the county.

Louth Distillery won the New Tourism Business Award.

​Louth Distillery, home of Pin Gin, has won the New Tourism Business of the Year award at the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards, beating competition from across the county.

The distillery was also shortlisted for the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award, which was won by Uncle Henry's Farm Shop, Butchery & Cafe near Gainsborough.

Established in August 2022 and open to the public on April 7, 2023, Louth Distillery has has a very busy year with the launch of their new Gin School where guests can explore the art of gin distillation and craft their own bespoke gin.

Treetop Hideaways won the Self Catering Accommodation of the Year award.

The growth of the company has also created valuable employment opportunities, with the wider distillery expanding its workforce from four to 13 employees.

Distillery co-owner Amy said: “We are absolutely delighted that our new visitor experience has received the 'New Tourism Business of the Year' award.

"Since its launch in the spring of this year, it has been embraced by the community and visitors alike, quickly ascending to the coveted position of the number one 'Thing To Do' in Louth on Trip Advisor.

"This recognition is a testament to the tireless efforts of our dedicated team who have poured their hearts and souls into making this venture a success.

"The prospect of being evaluated at the national level is both thrilling and a remarkable milestone for our entire team. We're excited to continue our journey and remain committed to providing outstanding experiences to our visitors."

Another business from our area that has seen success in the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards was family caravan park Holivans Ltd in Mablethorpe, which won the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year Award.

Holivans was also named as a finalist in the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award.

Managing Director Kelly Rowland said: “We are honoured to be awarded the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year for the second year in a row!

“I am so incredibly proud of all my staff who work so hard to make achieving this award a reality.”

Over in Woodhall Spa, family-run treehouse accommodation Treetop Hideaways was named as the winner of Self Catering Accommodation of the Year at the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards

Owner Jenny Caswell said the family were “absolutely delighted” to be awarded the winners:

“This was such a strong category and we feel very honoured to have won it!” she said, “Our team at Treetop Hideaways always go above and beyond to make the guests experience the best it can be.

“To be recognised for this was very rewarding. It was a great night to celebrate with all the other amazing tourism businesses in Lincolnshire.”

Other winners in the awards in our area were Skegness’s Fantasy Island, which won the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year, and The Elm Tree in Spilsby was winner of the B&B and Guest House of the Year.