District Council gives green light for accommodation pods for homeless in Skegness

East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) has given the green light for emergency pods for the homeless to be sited in Skegness.

The decision announced today (Thursday) comes after Skegness Town Council voiced their objection to the prposed site on Princes Parade Car Park in Princes Parade.

They said the site, which would be surrounded by a fence at 1.8m, was not protected by flood defences in a Zone 3 area and so posed a significant risk to those occupying the accommodation. Also, they said the application was not in keeping with the local area.

However, ELDC said today’s approval marks a significant milestone in the council’s efforts to provide safe, dignified and transitional accommodation for people experiencing homelessness in East Lindsey.

The cost of the four ‘Amazing Grace’ style pods is estimated to be £70k, with a £10k revenue budget set aside to be used as a contingency fund, both funded from reserves.

Each sleeping pod is a secure, waterproof shelter and a pathway toward a more permanent housing solution to individuals in crisis, with a bed, chemical toilet and charging facilities all included inside.

The pods are designed to help people who have been rough sleeping and have complex needs, making hostel-style accommodation unsuitable. The council anticipates that the installation will begin taking place in late September and is expected to be completed with all four pods operational by the end of October.

The pod scheme will receive also receive a host of wraparound services, including health, housing and employment support to help individuals rebuild their lives.

Councillor William Gray, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Better Ageing, said: “I’m really pleased to see the emergency accommodation pod scheme pass yet another crucial step with planning approval.

“The pods will provide emergency support to those who need it most, nobody should be without a home and these pods combined with the wraparound support services will aim to get people back on their feet as soon as possible.”

“This decision reflects the commitment of the council and our community to address homelessness in East Lindsey in the most compassionate, dignified and practical way possible; something I think we should all be very proud of”.

For more information about today’s Planning Committee meeting, visit: https://bit.ly/ELDCJulyPlanningCommittee