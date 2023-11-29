District council's ​HEART team to offer heating support

​Those needing support and advice on how to keep warm and save money this winter can take advice from a new roadshow heading out around East Lindsey this month.

Members of the HEART team delivering the LEAD project in East Lindsey.

Earlier this year, East Lindsey District Council was awarded £662,154.24 from the Consumer Advice and Information Programme, and with this funding, the council is launching a new innovative project providing energy support and advice to hard-to-reach residents and those with properties which are hard to make energy efficient.

​East Lindsey's Home Energy Advice and Retrofit Team (HEART) will be out and about in towns across the district to provide free, impartial advice and support to help save residents money, improve their comfort and wellbeing as well as to reduce their carbon footprint.

Coun Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Leisure and Culture and Carbon Reduction at ELDC said: "East Lindsey District Council recognises a good proportion of its residents may not know how to access information and support to get help to make their homes warmer and more energy efficient.

"The funding from the LEAD competition is helping us get to more people in our communities, help them to retrofit their homes using low-carbon technologies to improve their energy efficiency rating and reduce utility bills.

"The team are holding a number of events in the district - do go along and see them. 2024 will see them get out to even more communities and I look forward to sharing more about that in the New Year - watch this space!"

The engagement sessions start tomorrow (Thursday) to coincide with Fuel Poverty Awareness Day, and the first will be held at Mablethorpe Coastal Centre, Victoria Road, Mablethorpe from 9am to 2pm.

The team will also be visiting the following locations:

Louth Market - Friday December 1 from 9am to 4pm

Horncastle Toddler Group, Horncastle Community Centre - Monday December 4 from 10am-12pm

Louth Market - Friday December 8 from 9am to 4pm

Skegness Storehouse - Monday December 11 from 10am to 2pm

Horncastle Community Centre - Thursday December 14 from 10am to 12.30pm

Skegness Storehouse - Monday December 18 from 10am to 2pm

Horncastle Community Centre - Thursday December 21 from 10am to 12.30pm.