Diversions planned for £5.5m improvements to Old Roman Bank between Sandilands and Chapel St Leonards

Works are to begin on Old Roman Bank between Chapel St Leonards and Sandilands Photo: James Turner, LDR

Works to improve the Old Roman Bank, between Sandilands and Chapel St Leonards are expected to start next month.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “This project will see over five-and-a-half miles of Old Roman Bank, from the A52 at Sandilands to the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, fully rebuilt and rejuvenated.

“Not only will we be reconstructing the main carriageway from the ground up, but we’ll also be resurfacing its footways in Sandilands, replacing five street lights, widening the road where we can, and building passing bays throughout.”

The workd are set to start on Monday, September 16, for up to six months

Location will be along Sea Lane, Huttoft Bank, Roman Bank, Anderby Road and St Leonards Drive between Sandilands (junctions with A52) and Chapel St Leonards (junction with St Leonards Drive)

Phased daytime road closures are scheduled from 7am to 7pm, weekdays only

There will be night-time road closures at the following three junctions and one access at the times listed below (dates TBC):

Huttoft Beach/Sea Lane junction, 7pm to 7am

Two Anderby Creek/Sea Road junctions, 7pm to 7am

Chapel Point/North Sea Observatory Car Park access, 6pm to midnight

Specific locations and dates will be shared via advanced notice signage closer to the time.

The diversion route will be via A52 / Skegness Road / St Leonards Drive, and vice versa.

It also includes Rectory Road and Sea Road through Anderby for access to and from Anderby Creek.

Coun Davies added: “Although we’ll be doing our absolute best to carry this scheme out as quickly and efficiently as possible, there’s no doubt these works will cause some disruption. However, I want to ensure anyone directly affected that we’ve done and will be doing all we can to keep this to a minimum.

“For example, we’ve planned the works to take place outside of the summer holidays to ensure fewer people are affected by the works.

"We’ll also be keeping pedestrian footways open to the public, having gatemen present at both ends of any closures to assist with access and egress, and maintaining access for residents and emergency services throughout the project as far as reasonably practicable.

“We will also have a dedicated public liaison officer on-site to answer questions and keep those affected up-to-date. Her name is Sophie Ward-Owen, and she can be reached on 07495 916383 or [email protected].”

For more information about this and other major highways projects, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.