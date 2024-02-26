DJs set to spin the decks in support of EDAN Lincs

Bushido Soundboi's charity day party at The Jolly Brewer to help raise money for EDAN Lincs.

​On Saturday March 23, Bushido Soundboi have organised a charity day party at The Jolly Brewer, Lincoln to help raise money for EDAN Lincs (Ending Domestic Abuse in Lincolnshire), who provide support, advice and safety to men, women and children who experience domestic abuse.

During the day, there will be more than 30 DJs playing sets, including two industry leading MCs, with Telomic, Phloem, Blean, and Oversight headlining the event.

Two sound systems, both indoor and outdoor, will be playing a range of bass music from UK Garage and Liquid Drum & Bass to Jungle and Reggae.

Bushido Soundboi is a local collective of over 50+ DJs who play a huge range of music of all genres. Bushido began as an ‘open decks’ set up, giving local DJs the opportunity to play in front of a crowd, and dabble with professional equipment.

The group now run 300+ person events, and aim to provide a platform and safe space for all, and Bushido Soundboi’s aim is to provide a safe, inclusive, and fun environment for all to enjoy the music, have a dance, and come together for a good cause.

The event will be run from 12midday and play until 10.30pm outdoors, and 3am indoors.

To find out more and book for this event, visit www.facebook.com/events/902515418208574

If you are experiencing domestic abuse visit EDAN Lincs’s website at https://ldass.org.uk/ or call LDASS Support Hub on 01522 510041, Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.