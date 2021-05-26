DJs to stream live for 24 hours to raise mental health charity funds

Live DJ stream for 24 hours for charity

Boston DJs Danny Allgood andConnor S plan to DJ non-stop from 11pm tomorrow (Thursday) until 11pm the following day.

They have set up a Just Giving page for people to make donations, with money raised going to the Young Munds charity.

Danny said: “It is for a great cause and hopefully we can represent Boston to get the message out for mental health young minds.”

The charity says: “The devastating impact of the pandemic on young people’s mental health remains undeniable. During the third national lockdown many young people were once again been left with the all too familiar feelings of isolation and loneliness – feelings which 87% of young people agreed they had felt during the first national lockdown too.

This year we need to take our work even further to support every child and young person who needs us..

“With your generous support, we continue to provide young people with tools to look after their mental health. We empower adults to be the best support they can be to the young people in their lives. And we give young people the space and confidence to get their voices heard and change the world we live in.”

Danny said: “We are proud to be asked to be a part of this event, something very close to my heart. Any support would be massively appreciated

People can make donations via the pair’s Just Giving page here, and follow the live stream through this Twitch TV link.